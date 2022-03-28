Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 73.5% in March

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE AVY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 793,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.49. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 24,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

