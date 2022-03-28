Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1014613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The company has a market cap of C$9.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
