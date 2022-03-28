AVITA Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,845 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,706% compared to the typical volume of 49 call options.

Shares of RCEL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

RCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

