Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,204 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,180,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,500,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

AME stock opened at $133.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

