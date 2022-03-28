Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,627 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 261,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,176.80 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,061.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,306.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,757.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

