Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,661 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $286.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.87. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.92 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

