Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after buying an additional 836,350 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,404,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $34.10 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

