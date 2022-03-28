Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,108,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Five9 by 43,049.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,085,000 after purchasing an additional 600,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $82,077,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Five9 stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.52 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.87.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

