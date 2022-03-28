Avitas Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,084 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $212.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

