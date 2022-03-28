Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $56,102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $38,958,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 429.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 129,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $105.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

