Avitas Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $71.60 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

