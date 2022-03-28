Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.96.
Shares of FTNT stock opened at $332.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.91, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fortinet (Get Rating)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.