Avitas Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $114.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

