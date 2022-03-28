Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $138.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.55 and a 200-day moving average of $214.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

