Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVVIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.98) to GBX 520 ($6.85) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.19) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.33.

OTCMKTS AVVIY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. 62,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,745. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

