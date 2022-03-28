Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the February 28th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395,583 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after buying an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after buying an additional 353,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after buying an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,997. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

