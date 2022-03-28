B. Riley Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.82.

NYSE AMRC opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ameresco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameresco by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

