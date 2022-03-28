B. Riley Financial Initiates Coverage on Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Analysts at B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.38.

Shares of EDR traded down C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 149,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,086. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.69. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

