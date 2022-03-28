BaaSid Trading Up 2.9% This Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BaaSid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $7.40 million and $253,411.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

