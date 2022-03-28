Balancer (BAL) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $14.00 or 0.00029561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $41.25 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00035150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.

