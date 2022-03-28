Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,247 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $310.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.82. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $296.03 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.