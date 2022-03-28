Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 120,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,631,576 shares.The stock last traded at $7.54 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BSBR. Barclays began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.0578 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

