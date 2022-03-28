Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.35

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.35 and last traded at C$148.67, with a volume of 697875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$149.15.

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$147.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

