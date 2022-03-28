Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lowered to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.60.

Barclays stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $8.56. 442,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,743. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $4,363,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,318,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,932,000 after buying an additional 556,334 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 221,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

