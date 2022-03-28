Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €58.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.07 ($83.59).

BAS stock traded down €0.49 ($0.54) during trading on Monday, reaching €51.81 ($56.93). The company had a trading volume of 4,778,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €62.49. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

