BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.10

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.10 ($51.76) and last traded at €42.85 ($47.09), with a volume of 67918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.00 ($50.55).

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.35.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in grains, oilseeds, and specialties; supplies dessert and organic pome fruits; and collects, sells, and services seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection and feedstuff for farms.

