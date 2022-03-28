BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.10

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as €47.10 ($51.76) and last traded at €42.85 ($47.09), with a volume of 67918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €46.00 ($50.55).
The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.35.
About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)
