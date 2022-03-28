BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 254.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.17.

BBTV stock traded down C$0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$2.96. 138,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BBTV has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

