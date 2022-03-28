Beacon Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a total market cap of $874,662.31 and $26,341.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

