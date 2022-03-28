Bean Cash (BITB) Hits Market Cap of $443,300.00

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $443,300.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,654,532,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

