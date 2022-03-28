BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.30

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 336061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLUSF)
