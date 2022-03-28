Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 510,079 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

