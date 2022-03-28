Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €46.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) received a €46.00 ($50.55) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.59 ($52.29).

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €25.92 ($28.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,241 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.44. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

