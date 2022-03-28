Berenberg Bank Cuts Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target to GBX 280

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 354 ($4.66).

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Shares of LON WIX opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 214.52. Wickes Group has a one year low of GBX 148.10 ($1.95) and a one year high of GBX 288.40 ($3.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £474.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.