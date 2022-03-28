Berenberg Bank Reiterates €6.30 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €6.30 ($6.92) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €7.17 ($7.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,468,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a one year high of €11.72 ($12.88). The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.64.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

