Berenberg Bank Trims Knights Group (LON:KGH) Target Price to GBX 165

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($5.40) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 454.17 ($5.98).

KGH stock opened at GBX 161.37 ($2.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £135.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.19 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 392.24.

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

