Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Down 6.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 21,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 816,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.