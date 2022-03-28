Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Down 6.5%

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.46. 21,704 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 816,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGRY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

