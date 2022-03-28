Berry Data (BRY) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Berry Data has a market cap of $754,790.35 and approximately $76,130.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.72 or 0.07124844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,441.82 or 0.99835788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

