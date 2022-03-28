BIDR (BIDR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.74 million and approximately $60.60 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.30 or 0.07091802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,678.67 or 0.99969703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046778 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

