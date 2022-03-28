Bintex Futures (BNTX) Hits One Day Volume of $8,175.00

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $36,289.12 and approximately $8,175.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.97 or 0.07120005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.21 or 0.99894400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00048353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056859 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

