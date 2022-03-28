BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.25

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 278470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The stock has a market cap of $861.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,706 shares of company stock worth $3,679,255. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

