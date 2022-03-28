BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.50.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX stock opened at $161.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $49,670,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.