Bioventix PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 52 (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,060 ($40.28) on Monday. Bioventix has a one year low of GBX 2,880 ($37.91) and a one year high of GBX 4,398 ($57.90). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.76. The company has a market capitalization of £159.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.
