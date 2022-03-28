BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.52. 6,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 325,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,410,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

