Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and approximately $220.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

