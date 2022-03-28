Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $3.58

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00007573 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $17.11 million and approximately $526.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.64 or 0.00433430 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00092999 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00107282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

