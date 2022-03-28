Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 18.5% This Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $213.92 million and $15.78 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $18.74 or 0.00039354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001897 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

