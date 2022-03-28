BitCore Hits 1-Day Volume of $149,025.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $149,025.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0859 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.74 or 0.07123709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00273675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.53 or 0.00794550 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00099477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00012881 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.02 or 0.00457317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00419157 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

