BitWhite Hits One Day Volume of $47,555.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $125,728.26 and approximately $47,555.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006208 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.