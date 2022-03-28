BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 36,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $2.65 on Monday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $44.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BK Technologies by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 650,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 270,164 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in BK Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

