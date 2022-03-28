Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Short Interest Update

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Black Mountain Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.94. 8,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,455. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Black Mountain Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Mountain Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.